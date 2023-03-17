At the height of the blaze five fire appliances were on the scene, but that has since been reduced.

Operations were expected to continue on the site "until it has been damped down", crews said.

Firefighters had worked to contain the blaze to the rear of the building.

It had previously asked local residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

The hall, which had 119 rooms, was commissioned by Lady Overstone in 1860. She died before it was finished and apparently her husband hated every room.

It became a school, then the headquarters of a Pentecostal church, but it has been derelict since a huge fire in April 2001.