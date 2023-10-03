Two men arrested after woman raped
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a woman was raped near a riverside footpath and skatepark.
The attack took place next to Stoke Bridge in Ipswich between midnight and 01:30 BST on Friday.
Suffolk Police said the woman, in her 30s, reported that she was taken into bushes close to the path by the men who attacked her before leaving the scene.
Officers made two arrests on Monday, both on suspicion of rape, with the men held for questioning.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.
