“During a mental health crisis, she is dependant on other people’s support. And so much of the time, the support that should be there from professional services isn’t.”

Julie added: “If she’s in A&E, she doesn’t have the nurses or doctors to enable her to get back up to her full medication dose. And therefore, it extends the period of time she ends up in hospital.

“Also, she is not eating and drinking. She has become very weak and very sick.”

The trust said the increase in need for in-patient mental health services was a nationwide issue.

"We appreciate how difficult it is for patients and their families when they are waiting for admission to inpatient mental health services,” a spokesperson said.

The trust said it had expanded its mental health liaison teams and launched initiatives to increase the range of services available.

The Department of Health and Social Care said an additional £2.3bn a year is to be invested by March 2024 into expanding mental health services.

Marjorie Wallace, chief executive of mental health charity Sane, said many families across the UK have found themselves in similar situations.

“It is almost worse than it was when I found Sane 30 years ago,” she said.