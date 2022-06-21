Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on crossing
- Published
A 70-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into two people on a pedestrian crossing.
The other victim, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries after they were hit by a black Honda CRV on a crossing in College Street, Newcastle Emlyn, in Carmarthenshire at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
A 64-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
She has been released while police investigate.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was appealing for witnesses.