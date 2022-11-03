Stinger strip used to stop stolen lorry
Stingers had to be used to bring a stolen lorry to a halt after it was spotted by police.
Automatic number plate recognition cameras alerted the police that the vehicle was missing from the Leeds area.
Officers were able to track the truck to a service station on the A1 near North Muskham at about 20.45 GMT on Wednesday, but the driver ran off.
Police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Despite being asked to stop by officers, the lorry was driven southbound on the A1 before a stinger string caused it to slow.
The vehicle continued to be driven erratically despite tyre damage before it came to a stop in Great North Road, Newark.
The suspect was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
Sgt Jamie Bower, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the skill of our pursuing officers, we were also able to safely bring this vehicle to a stop within minutes without anyone coming to harm.
“There is never an excuse for anyone to drive dangerously as happened in this incident as it puts others on the roads at risk, which is obviously unacceptable."