Police have launched an appeal to find a man after a Tube worker was racially abused outside a north London Tube station.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident happened at about 23:20 BST on 14 June outside Golders Green Tube Underground station.
The force said the staff member stepped outside the building after hearing raised voices and found two men "harassing a woman at the entrance".
"On challenging them to stop, one of the two men has then racially abused the member of staff," the statement continued.
BTP has released an image of a man and said he "may have information which could help their investigation".
They have urged members of the public to contact them if they know who he is, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.
