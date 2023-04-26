Battery facility plans withdrawn amid hundreds of objections
Firma Vogt had wanted to build a large battery storage facility near Carlton and Rothwell
Residents organised opposition to the plans over concerns it posed a serious fire risk
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue had said the risk of an explosion was "very real"
The company has not given a reason for dropping its plans for the site
Plans to build a large battery storage facility in Leeds which attracted hundreds of objections from local residents have been dropped.
Firma Vogt wanted to construct the facility on a four-acre site on Westfield Road near Carlton.
The fire service had warned that the risk of an explosion if construction of the plant went ahead was "very real".
The company has not given a reason for withdrawing its planning application to Leeds City Council.
Battery energy storage systems hold electricity generated from renewable sources which can then be released into the power grid at times of high customer demand.
John Francis, one local resident who objected to the plan for the site, said he and his neighbours were delighted the plans had been dropped.
"It feels as if a weight's been lifted off our shoulders," he said.
"When the news came through everyone was ecstatic, to be honest."
'Risk of explosion'
The fight to oppose the scheme had brought the community together, prompting over 600 objections to the application, Mr Francis said.
"Every day you're thinking about it and thinking, 'what else can we do? Is there another avenue we can go down?'"
Commenting in March on Firma Vogt's planning application, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned the "risks of vapour cloud, thermal runaway and explosion are unfortunately very real".
Fires at such facilities are difficult to extinguish with water due to the lithium within the batteries, and the fire service said letting the unit burn itself out also posed risks.
"If we were to let it burn, there would be a significant impact on the highly populated suburbs which would all be significantly impacted from the vapour/smoke plume.
"It is likely that we'd require Westfield Road be closed for a minimum of 24 hours."
Leeds City Council's environmental health team also objected over concerns about the impact of noise from the plant on people living in the area.
Firma Vogt had previously said it was "reviewing feedback", but insisted battery storage facilities were "crucial for a sustainable and reliable energy future."
