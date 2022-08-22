PC denies dangerous driving during terror threat
At a glance
Paul Fisher appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he denied dangerous driving
The Met PC was responding to the Streatham terror attack on 2 February 2020
His car collided with three other vehicles and a house, narrowly missing a pedestrian, the court heard
Mr Fisher was released on unconditional bail to attend Isleworth Crown Court on 19 September
- Published
A Met Police officer has denied dangerous driving while responding to a terror attack.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard PC Paul Fisher travelled at speeds of up to 90mph (145kmh) before the crash on 2 February 2020.
His unmarked BMW hit three other vehicles and a house in Streatham, south London, the court heard.
Mr Fisher was released on unconditional bail to attend Isleworth Crown Court on 19 September.
Prosecuting, Alejandra Tascon, set out how Mr Fisher had a series of near-misses, mounted the pavement and drove on the wrong side of the road before the crash.
The 45-year-old was said to have struck a residential property, "narrowly missing a pedestrian", during the collision on Streatham Common North.
Two of the drivers involved were also said to have lost consciousness "briefly".
Mr Tascon said: "The crown say that the combination of high speeds and failure to anticipate the road and road users ahead, after already having a number of close misses, fall well below the standard of a reasonably careful and competent driver."
Standing in the dock wearing a grey suit, Mr Fisher of Whyteleafe, Surrey, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of dangerous driving.
A judge was told how the Metropolitan Police firearms officer was driving an unmarked BMW in convoy with a marked police vehicle while responding to reports of a man stabbing members of the public at the time.
During the terror incident, Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by armed undercover officers after he stole a knife from a hardware shop and began randomly stabbing members of the public while wearing a fake suicide vest in Streatham High Road.
Mr Fisher was charged following an investigation by police regulator, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which concluded in May 2021 following a referral from the Met in February the previous year.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided to take no further action against a second police driver whose marked vehicle was in close proximity when the collision occurred, according to the IOPC.