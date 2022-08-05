Langholm Moor community buyout to double in size
The south of Scotland's largest community buyout is to double in size following a successful community fundraising campaign.
The Langholm Initiative completed a £3.8m deal with landowner Buccleuch last year for more than 5,200 acres (2,104ha) of moorland in Dumfries.
It has now reached an agreement to buy a further 5,300 acres (2,145ha) and three properties after raising £2.2m.
The deal will double the size of the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve, which includes peatlands, ancient native woods and is home to roe deer, curlews and hen harriers.
The Langholm Initiative said the reserve would help tackle nature and climate crises, while boosting community regeneration.
'A rollercoaster'
A deadline for the crowdfunding campaign was extended earlier this year to give the initiative more time to raise the money it needed.
There were significant donations to the appeal, including £300,000 from Alex Gerko, founder of algorithmic trading firm XTX Markets, £100,000 from Anne Reece of the Reece Foundation and £50,000 from landscape conservation charity the John Muir Trust.
Jenny Barlow, the nature reserve’s estate manager, said the initiative was grateful to everyone who supported the campaign.
She said: "It’s been a rollercoaster, but the generosity and unwavering support of so many wonderful donors and volunteers has got us over the line in the nick of time.
“This is about a grassroots fightback against the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis, and helping to create a better future."
Buccleuch, one of Scotland's biggest landowners, has supported the community bid by agreeing to a fixed purchase price in 2019 and extending purchase deadlines to give more time for fundraising.
Executive chairman Benny Higgins said: “We are absolutely delighted for The Langholm Initiative and have been pleased to work with them and support their project every step of the way.
"This successful outcome is testament to what can be achieved by people working together constructively."
Langholm Initiative trustee Margaret Pool added: “This is a historic result for our community now and for future generations.
"We also hope our story will inspire other community-led nature recovery projects across Scotland and beyond."
The town of Langholm was once a thriving textile centre, but the industry has declined in recent years.
The initiative was set up in 1994 to lead community projects.