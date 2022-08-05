The south of Scotland's largest community buyout is to double in size following a successful community fundraising campaign.

The Langholm Initiative completed a £3.8m deal with landowner Buccleuch last year for more than 5,200 acres (2,104ha) of moorland in Dumfries.

It has now reached an agreement to buy a further 5,300 acres (2,145ha) and three properties after raising £2.2m.

The deal will double the size of the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve, which includes peatlands, ancient native woods and is home to roe deer, curlews and hen harriers.

The Langholm Initiative said the reserve would help tackle nature and climate crises, while boosting community regeneration.