Image released in train sexual assault inquiry
Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a train have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
The assault happened between Ashford International and Rye railway stations at about 11:30 BST on 27 May.
The victim was travelling to Camber Sands with three friends.
A man who was stood in the carriage near the friends assaulted the victim during the journey, British Transport Police said.
When the train arrived at Rye, the man put on a black surgical mask and ran out of the station, officers said.
British Transport Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
