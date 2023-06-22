A structural survey was not carried out before a North East council paid £750,000 for a dilapidated building, it has been revealed.

Middlesbrough Council purchased the former Crown pub in January.

However, the now Labour-run council has launched a review to determine if the purchase was an "asset or a liability".

Responding to a Freedom of Information request, the council said it had undertaken due diligence into the vendors and the financial arrangements around the deal.