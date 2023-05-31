Council unveils plans to transform city centre
At a glance
Two streets in a city centre are to be redeveloped
The council says it will create more space for pedestrians
A consultation on the plans will open next week
Plans to make a city centre "more welcoming" by creating additional space for pedestrians and greenery have been unveiled.
Cumberland Council is planning to make significant changes to Devonshire Street and English Street in Carlisle, Cumbria.
It is proposing to install more outdoor seating, wider pavements, street furniture, cycle parking, trees and plants, while retaining vehicle access.
The council will begin a month-long consultation with residents and businesses on 6 June.
It follows the regeneration of Carlisle Station and the construction of the University of Cumbria's Citadels Campus.
The council said it hoped to create a "meaningful activity zone" and more space for people to "spend time sitting outdoors".
Denise Rollo, the council's executive member for sustainable, resilient and connected places, said: "The proposals for Devonshire Street and English Street will enhance the area and make it more vibrant and welcoming."
The project is being funded through the government's Future High Street Fund and Town Deal Fund with the ambition of increasing footfall in the city centre.
A series of drop-in sessions will take place across the city, including in Devonshire Street on 6 June and in the Market Square on 10 June.
The council said residents will also be able to leave their comments online until 1 July, when the consultation will close.