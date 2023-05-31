Plans to make a city centre "more welcoming" by creating additional space for pedestrians and greenery have been unveiled.

Cumberland Council is planning to make significant changes to Devonshire Street and English Street in Carlisle, Cumbria.

It is proposing to install more outdoor seating, wider pavements, street furniture, cycle parking, trees and plants, while retaining vehicle access.

The council will begin a month-long consultation with residents and businesses on 6 June.