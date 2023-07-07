Kent County Show celebrates 100th anniversary
- Published
The Kent County Show, one of the South East's biggest annual events, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The event at the Kent Showground in Detling runs from Friday to Sunday.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend over the course of the three days.
The show, organised by the Kent County Agricultural Society, has been the county's showcase event for farming, agriculture and countryside life since 1923.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.