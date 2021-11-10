Some parking time limits in Guernsey are changing for the festive period to help support local businesses.

The States of Guernsey said a number of two-hour parking spaces in St Peter Port would be extended to three hours from Saturday 13 November until Sunday 2 January.

It said it was about 10 days earlier than in previous years to allow people more opportunities to support local businesses.

An additional bus service on late night shopping evenings was also being brought in, officials said.

The government said the changes were part of "extended support over the festive period to the retail and hospitality sectors who may have been greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic".

Three-hour limits will apply to hundreds of spaces, external, including:

North Beach (114 spaces)

Albert (156 spaces)

Crown (98 spaces)

An additional bus service will operate on the four Night Owl routes (N1, N2, N3 & N4), leaving the Town Terminus at 21:30 GMT on late night shopping evenings on Thursdays throughout December, officials said.