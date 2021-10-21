A van driver involved in a police pursuit has been seriously injured in a crash on the M62.

West Yorkshire Police officers attempted to stop the Ford Transit van, suspected of being on false plates, at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.

The van subsequently crashed into a lamppost on the slip road at junction 22 of the eastbound carriageway, near Ripponden.

The driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, officers said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed, according to the West Yorkshire force.

