Tributes have been paid to a Coventry city councillor who has died aged 70.

Labour member Seamus Walsh had represented the Sherbourne ward of the city since 2010.

He won his seat four times, most recently in May this year, said the council.

Council leader George Duggins described him as an "honourable and principled man and someone I was proud to call my friend".

He had battled illness for some time, "but did so with strength and humility", the leader said.

“My thoughts are with his family, including his beloved children and grandchildren, and friends at this terrible time.”

Leader of the Conservative opposition group, Gary Ridley, said: "We had an excellent working relationship despite our political differences, and it was obvious he cared about the community. "

The flag outside the Council House is being flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.