Teenager, 17, attacked in robbery attempt
- Published
A teenager was attacked by a man wearing a balaclava during a robbery attempt in Leicestershire.
The 17-year-old victim was walking along Blaby Road in South Wigston, when he was targeted.
Police said he was grabbed from behind by a man who threatened him and told him to handover his belongings.
The suspect assaulted him but the victim managed to escape before anything was stolen.
It happened near North Warwickshire and South Leicester College at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday 4 December.
Officers are searching for a white man, who is believed to about six feet tall and was wearing a black balaclava and a black cap with the word ‘Jordan’ on it.
He was also wearing a ‘Hoodrich’ branded light blue or grey tracksuit.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the attack, according to Leicestershire Police.