Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 48, killed in crash
The family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash have paid tribute to him.
Martin Saunders, 48, from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died at the scene of the crash on Cardiff Road in the town on Saturday.
A 51-year-old man was arrested and later released under investigation, South Wales Police said.
In a statement, his family described him as “a wonderful son, father, Gransha and father-in-law”.
They added that he loved music and animals and had “a passion for his motorbikes”.
“He was well known in the community and was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a heart of gold and was totally selfless and would help anyone in need,” they said.
His daughter Jasmine added: “Nothing can explain the loss we are all feeling as a family right now. He was the best father anyone could ask for.
“He has been taken from us far too early and nothing can fill the void that he has left. He will forever live on in our hearts and never be forgotten.”