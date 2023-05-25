Jersey-UK reciprocal health agreement updated

A reciprocal health agreement (RHA) between Jersey and the United Kingdom has been updated, the island's government has announced.

The RHA aims to ensure visitors between Jersey or the UK qualify for "necessary emergency treatment without incurring certain healthcare charges".

It covers students for the full duration of their course of study and anyone visiting the other location for less than six months - the previous deal limited cover to those visiting for less than three months.

Chris Bown, temporary chief officer of Health and Community Services, said it would continue to make healthcare "more accessible and efficient for our residents and visitors".