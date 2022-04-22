The organisers of the Highlands largest music festival have committed to making the event more environmentally friendly.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is due to take place near Beauly at the end of July after a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

First held in 2004, the event can draw crowds of up to 20,000 people.

The festival generates up to 100 tonnes of waste and in 2019 this rubbish included 90,000 plastic cups.

Organisers said this summer's festival would see increased recycling and visitors being encouraged to use reusable cups and to bring their own water bottles.