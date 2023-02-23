An independent music venue has been saved thanks to a £5,000 grant from a charity.

Esquires in Bedford said it may have had to close or face a fine due to its outdated fire alarm system.

Now the Music Venues Trust has awarded it the money, as one of 13 venues across the UK to receive a grant.

Gareth Barber, director of the venue, said he had "a good relationship with the Music Venues Trust".