Almost £11m has been agreed to be invested into Ipswich, which will go towards the building of two new bridges on the waterfront among other projects.

The funding was approved by Suffolk County Council's cabinet, external.

Plans include developing the town's arts, culture and leisure offer and improving connectivity via 5G technology.

Paul West, council cabinet member for Ipswich, said it was "good news" and was "another example of the county council supporting the town with hard cash".