Anger as bus service loss confirmed
- Published
A bus company has confirmed four of its "loss-making" routes will no longer run as it bids to save money.
Trentbarton said the Spondon Flyer would be cancelled from 4 September, along with the 1A and 141.
The 27 route will continue, but will be operated by Notts & Derby Buses.
Derby City Council leader Chris Poulter - who had called for the Spondon Flyer to be brought back before May's local elections - said the move was "abandoning" local people.
'Extremely disappointed'
In a statement confirming the decision, Trentbarton said the coronavirus pandemic was a significant factor.
"All the affected services have been losing money since the first Covid lockdown, with some failing to break even before the pandemic," it said.
"Post-lockdowns, they have not recovered."
Managing director Jeff Counsell said drivers covering the routes would be redeployed to other services, which he described as "the silver lining".
Mr Poulter condemned the move.
"It's quite shocking - I'm extremely disappointed in Trentbarton," he told BBC Radio Derby.
"It seems that they are abandoning the people of Spondon."