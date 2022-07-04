A bus company has confirmed four of its "loss-making" routes will no longer run as it bids to save money.

Trentbarton said the Spondon Flyer would be cancelled from 4 September, along with the 1A and 141.

The 27 route will continue, but will be operated by Notts & Derby Buses.

Derby City Council leader Chris Poulter - who had called for the Spondon Flyer to be brought back before May's local elections - said the move was "abandoning" local people.