Bridge still shut after lorry crashes down embankment

Lorry crash

The driver was freed by the fire brigade and taken to hospital

One of the bridges over the River Trent in Nottingham will remain closed after a lorry crashed down an embankment.

The vehicle came off the road at Lady Bay Bridge at 08:51 BST on Monday.

Police said the driver's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Nottinghamshire County Council advised motorists to take alternative routes using Trent Bridge, Clifton Bridge or Gunthorpe Bridge.

In a joint statement with Nottingham City Council, the authority said it would keep people updated on when the bridge would reopen and thanked drivers for their patience.

