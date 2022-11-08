Two more councils have launched legal action to prevent the Home Office placing asylum seekers in hotels.

Authorities in Fenland and North Northamptonshire have filed applications for interim injunctions at the High Court.

Other councils, including Ipswich and East Riding of Yorkshire, external, have made similar applications.

Leader of Fenland District Council, Chris Boden, said it was "thoroughly irresponsible of the Home Office" to consider using Wisbech.