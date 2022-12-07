The family of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car have described him as a "true gentleman".

Robert Clewley died after he was struck by a Toyota Yaris at about 17:50 GMT on Friday on the A405 North Orbital junction of Bucknalls Lane in Watford.

Police said the 71-year-old from Hemel Hempstead, who was known as Bob, died at the scene. The driver, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.

Mr Clewley's family said his death was a "huge loss".

In a statement, his children said: "Our much-loved dad, Bob, leaves behind a brother, five children, nine grandchildren and a newly born great granddaughter.

"He was a true gentleman and would always help anybody, nothing was too much trouble."

They said the Chelsea fan was a London black cab driver for more than 30 years and was "well respected amongst his wide circle of friends".

"This is a huge loss for us and for everyone that knew him. We'll never know anyone like him again," they added.

Hertfordshire Police appealed for witnesses to the crash.