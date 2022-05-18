Plans to paint a large mural of Sir Walter Scott on the gable wall of a building in the Borders have been approved.

Community group Energise Galashiels has been given the go-ahead for its plans on the town's Bank Street.

It is part of efforts to help boost footfall to the area and commemorates the writer's links to a nearby building.

Planning permission has been given for a year but the group hopes to be able to renew the approval after that.