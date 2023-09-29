Hospital under inspection over concrete fears
At a glance
Jersey General Hospital may have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in four areas, which could pose a collapse risk, the government has said
Structural engineers are conducting a full site inspection to confirm the presence of Raac
The hospital is also making arrangements to enable the inspection
- Published
Inspections are taking place at Jersey General Hospital over concerns about the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Tom Binet, said: "We now believe there may be Raac present in four areas of the General Hospital."
Raac is a lightweight building material which has been linked to the risk of collapse.
The concrete was used between the 1950s and 1990s, mostly in flat roofing but also in floors and walls.
Mr Binet said structural engineers would now undertake a "full site inspection to confirm whether Raac is present".
He said: "In the event that it is, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the buildings are made safe for the longer term.
“In the meantime, the hospital is making arrangements to enable a full inspection to be undertaken and ensure patient safety."
He added: "I’d like to assure islanders that investigations began at the time of our initial statement and that this issue has been, and will continue to be, treated with absolute priority."
