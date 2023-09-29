Inspections are taking place at Jersey General Hospital over concerns about the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Tom Binet, said: "We now believe there may be Raac present in four areas of the General Hospital."

Raac is a lightweight building material which has been linked to the risk of collapse.

The concrete was used between the 1950s and 1990s, mostly in flat roofing but also in floors and walls.