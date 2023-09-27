An operation in which more than 2,000kg of cocaine was recovered off the Irish coast was the largest drugs seizure in the history of the state, police have said.

Officials recovered 2,253kg of the drug after a Panamanian registered ship, MV Matthew, was stormed by armed forces and impounded on Tuesday.

Authorities said it has a conservative estimated value of £157m (£136m).

The drug was supplied by a "murderous" South American cartel group, Garda (Irish police) Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly told reporters on Wednesday.

The elite Army Ranger Wing stormed the vessel with assistance from the Naval Service, Air Corps, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and customs officers.

Mr Kelly said it was a "hugely significant, transnational operation" with cooperation from international drug enforcement partners in the United States, the UK, France and Portugal.

Three men, aged 60, 50 and 31, were arrested as part of the operation.

The ship was carrying a crew of approximately 25 people and authorities said there may be further arrests and search operations.

