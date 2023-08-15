A police officer who sent explicit sexual images to a vulnerable crime victim has been banned from serving any UK force ever again.

At a misconduct hearing on Monday, Marcus Garland was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.

The 50-year-old had been trained to help vulnerable crime victims, his former employer West Mercia Police said.

Mr Garland, who was based at Hereford police station, also sent inappropriate text messages to the victim, the hearing was told.