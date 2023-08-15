Police officer banned for sending sex images
At a glance
A West Mercia Police officer trained to support victims of crime sent explicit sexual images to a vulnerable person
Marcus Garland also sent them inappropriate text messages
The 50-year-old, who was based in Hereford, was found by a disciplinary hearing to have breached professional standards
He has been banned from working for any UK police force
A police officer who sent explicit sexual images to a vulnerable crime victim has been banned from serving any UK force ever again.
At a misconduct hearing on Monday, Marcus Garland was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.
The 50-year-old had been trained to help vulnerable crime victims, his former employer West Mercia Police said.
Mr Garland, who was based at Hereford police station, also sent inappropriate text messages to the victim, the hearing was told.
Police said that during an unrelated criminal investigation, he was dishonest and obstructive when asked to produce his mobile phone.
Mr Garland was suspended from duty in March 2022 and resigned in February. The force said had he not have resigned, he would have been sacked.
As well as engaging in discreditable conduct, he was also found at the hearing to have contravened standards for honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and orders and instructions.
Mr Garland abused his position as a police officer, Chief Constable Pippa Mills said.
She added: "We will continue to ensure those whose behaviour falls below the standards expected are banned from policing, even after they have left the force."
