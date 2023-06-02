School losing pupils due to two-year road closure
Head says families are moving children away from Welsh language primary school near Wrexham due to a road closure
Part of the B5606 was shut between Newbridge and Pentre in January 2021 after a landslide during Storm Christoph
A nine-mile diversion has also mean lost business for a restaurant in Rhosymedre.
Wrexham council says work is under way to try to find a company to repair the road
A Welsh language primary school near Wrexham is losing pupils due to a road from a landslide more than two years ago, a head teacher has said.
Claire Rayner from Ysgol Min y Ddol in Cefn Mawr explained how a nine-mile diversion since in January 2021 means some parents are moving their children elsewhere.
The closure of the B5605 between Newbridge and Pentre has also meant lost business, according to a restaurant in Rhosymedre.
Wrexham council said work to try to find a company to do the repairs is under way.
The council was given £2.8m by the Welsh government in May last year to fix the road.
It links the two villages, as well as Chirk on the Pentre side and Rhosymedre and Cefn Mawr on the Newbridge side.
"We've lost a family to a closer school because the commute was too long," said Ms Rayner. "We're also affected by attendance and punctuality.
"We also have issues with staffing, because of the diversions and traffic.
"Since the closure we haven't had any applications from any families from the north of Chirk, and we're their closest Welsh medium school."
The closed road also means delays for pupils travelling in the other direction, to Ysgol Pentre Church in Wales School.
Dylan Heyward from the Big Guys Kitchen in Rhosymedre said the takeaway often had to turn down orders from the other side of the landslide and had lost passing trade.
"It has had quite a big effect with deliveries especially," he said. "We're getting [orders] in but we can't get them out because that road is closed, so we have to go on the bypass [the A483] and the bypass is busy. It's a long journey.
"It's affecting us money wise," he added. "Sometimes we can take [orders], a lot of times it's a no.
"We're worried people will think it's our fault."
A bus service that used to pass through Newbridge and Rhosymedre is also no longer running, with passengers having to walk to pick up services on diverted routes.
"It's an inconvenience to a lot of people... like those who rely on the bus service," said Frank Hemmings the councillor for Chirk North, which includes Pentre.
"There's one lady who's partially sighted, she loved to play bowls, she now has to pay for her transport to get to her bowls game.
"It's affecting people in many ways," he added.
"It's cut off things like the recycling centre," he added. "The sooner it opens, the better it will be."
Cefn East councillor Derek Wright, who represents Newbridge, said he understands people's frustrations after being told by council officers that repairs would be done by Christmas.
"Why we've had to wait this long... it beggars belief," he said. "Wrexham council have had the money from the Welsh government for over a year and they knew they were going to get it... yet still we're here.
"We keep requesting information, and the information isn't forthcoming."
Wrexham council said the Newbridge repair project was at the "procurement stage," when interested firms are asked to tender for the work.
"Once that process has been completed we will look to commission the most suitable candidate to carry out the repair work," a council spokesperson said.
The Clwyd South MS and former transport minister Ken Skates said he recently asked the council for an update on the repairs.
He said he was told the procurement was "taking longer than envisaged" but that survey reports should be completed by mid-June.
He said he was also told it was hoped the work would be completed by the end of the year.