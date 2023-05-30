Club's joy to host England World Cup squad naming
Staff at a grassroots football club say they are delighted to host the announcement of the England squad for the Women's World Cup.
Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman is set to reveal her 23-player squad on Wednesday at Boldmere St Michaels FC in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.
The FA said the location was selected to highlight the connection between grassroots football and the England teams.
The club is home to 70 teams and will mark its 140th anniversary in July.
"We are delighted to have been asked to host such an exciting event," said Carly Cartwright from the club.
Boldmere St Michaels had grown enormously over the past six years, she added, and the Lionnesses announcement was a "huge honour".
Wiegman is due to make her announcement at 14:00 BST on Wednesday.
The FA said about 60 girls and boys from the club would take part in half-term football sessions before and after she spoke there.
"Boldmere St. Michaels are a great club with brilliant provision across girls and boys’ football, so a very appropriate location for our World Cup journey to begin," Kay Cossington, from the FA, explained.
England won their first major women's tournament with victory in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.
Since that success, Kevin Shoemark, from Birmingham County FA, said interest in women's and girls' football locally was "at an all-time high".
England will begin their World Cup campaign on 22 July when they face Haiti in Brisbane, Australia.
