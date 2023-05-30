Club's joy to host England World Cup squad naming

Staff at a grassroots football club say they are delighted to host the announcement of the England squad for the Women's World Cup.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman is set to reveal her 23-player squad on Wednesday at Boldmere St Michaels FC in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

The FA said the location was selected to highlight the connection between grassroots football and the England teams.

The club is home to 70 teams and will mark its 140th anniversary in July.

"We are delighted to have been asked to host such an exciting event," said Carly Cartwright from the club.

Boldmere St Michaels had grown enormously over the past six years, she added, and the Lionnesses announcement was a "huge honour".