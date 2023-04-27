A man in his 20s has died after his motorbike crashed in County Cavan.

It happened on the R165 in Cornakill at about 20:00 local time on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

His body has been taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Gardaí (Irish police) remain at the scene and have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.