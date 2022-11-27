Tributes have been paid to a 76-year-old grandmother who died after being hit by a car.

Wendy Setterfield, of Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died at the scene after she was hit by a blue Ford Focus at about 20:05 GMT in Church Street on Friday.

Her family said she was charismatic, kind-hearted, sociable, and would be missed by many.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.