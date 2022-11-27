Family pay tribute to grandmother hit by car
Tributes have been paid to a 76-year-old grandmother who died after being hit by a car.
Wendy Setterfield, of Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died at the scene after she was hit by a blue Ford Focus at about 20:05 GMT in Church Street on Friday.
Her family said she was charismatic, kind-hearted, sociable, and would be missed by many.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
Ms Setterfield's family said: "We are heartbroken to announce that on Thursday night our beloved mother and grandmother, Wendy Setterfield, tragically passed away.
"She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, and grand-daughter, and we would like to thank everyone for their support and compassionate words at this time."
They added the "outpouring" of love from the community was "overwhelming".
South Wales Police appealed for information.