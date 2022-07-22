Man suffers facial injuries during group fight
A man suffered facial injuries when he was kicked during a group fight in Leicester.
Police said the man, who was in his 50s, was injured after violence broke out at the junction of King Richards Road and Andrewes Street.
The altercation took place between 22:30 and 23:00 BST on 9 July, the force added.
Witnesses have been urged to come forward.
Leicestershire Police said the group involved were known to each other but it is thought another man got involved and was responsible for the kick.
PC Lukasz Lesniak, the investigating officer, said: "This incident happened on a Saturday night, close to what's a very busy route in and out of the city.
"I am keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened but who has not yet contacted police."