Newcastle's Grainger Market set for first late-night event
A North East market which costs more than £300,000 a year to run has announced its first late-night event aimed at bringing in new customers.
Newcastle's Grainger Market has been operating since the 19th Century but was described as a "drain" on the city council's resources.
Plans were unveiled in April to open it one night per month and the first event will take place on Saturday, 3 September featuring existing traders, new vendors and performers.
Entry tickets will cost £10 and are due to go on sale online later this month with organisers hoping to attract people "back into the city centre".
The market is home to a range of traditional greengrocers, butchers and fishmongers as well as independent food and retail units.
Sean Bullick, director of Let's Stick Together Events Ltd, said it would be turned into "a fantastic, atmospheric Saturday-night venue" with the event running from 18:00 BST until midnight.
Last month he revealed it would play host to “everything from roller discos to circus acts”.
Plans to turn it into an evening attraction were unveiled after it was branded a “resource draining asset” in a Newcastle City Council report.
The pandemic has left traders with a combined debt of more than £500,000 in rent arrears to the authority.
Additionally, the cost of over-running roof repair works has spiralled above £5m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
