Cornwall Council has voted to approve an increase in the cost of its new waste and recycling contract.

It amounts to millions of pounds more than the first estimate of £62m, but the figures have not been disclosed.

The council said it was a commercial decision and last month council leader Linda Taylor said she believed the increase would be "up to about £35m".

The authority said the new infrastructure would improve the county's recycling rates from 2023.

Black bag waste and recyclables will be collected fortnightly and food waste collected weekly.

There will be alterations to the four existing household waste recycling centres at Bodmin, Connor Bridge, Launceston and St Erth, and a new facility built at Hallenbeagle.

The need for the increase in spending was put down to rising costs nationally.

Opposition councillors argued at Tuesday's full council meeting that Cornwall's taxpayers should have the costs disclosed.