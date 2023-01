A man has been charged after police found a shotgun and ammunition in a shed in Nottinghamshire.

Officers first searched the outbuilding on Flintham Lane in Screveton, near Bingham, on 18 October last year.

A 35-year-old, from Flintham, was subsequently charged with possession of a shotgun without holding a certificate under the Firearms Act 1968.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, police added.