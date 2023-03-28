New cameras are to be installed in a number of locations in a bid to clampdown on fly-tipping in Derby.

The cameras will be deployable, allowing them to be moved to different problem areas when and if necessary.

Derby City Council said it will use the equipment over the coming months to catch those illegally dumping waste on the streets.

A £750,000 government grant will fund the cameras, as well as, improve CCTV coverage and street lighting across the city, the authority added.