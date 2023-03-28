New cameras in clampdown on city fly-tipping
New cameras are to be installed in a number of locations in a bid to clampdown on fly-tipping in Derby.
The cameras will be deployable, allowing them to be moved to different problem areas when and if necessary.
Derby City Council said it will use the equipment over the coming months to catch those illegally dumping waste on the streets.
A £750,000 government grant will fund the cameras, as well as, improve CCTV coverage and street lighting across the city, the authority added.
'Big impact'
According to the city council, cleaning up illegally dumped waste in the 2021/22 financial year cost the taxpayer £308,480, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council spokesperson said: "Using new, deployable fly-tipping cameras will help the council identify and take action against those committing illegal dumping offences in our city.
"Illegal dumping has a big impact on the look and feel of the city and costs a significant amount of taxpayer money to clear up."
The authority added it was also working with environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy to undertake proactive interventions aimed at tackling the issue.