Police have released a CCTV image of a man and woman wanted in connection with an alleged homophobic attack on a member of staff at Grimsby railway station.

British Transport Police said the incident took place on 14 February after the staff member asked to see the tickets of two people sat on a bench.

The pair then made homophobic comments towards her, the force said.

Officers, who have only just released details of the incident, have appealed for help in identifying the couple, saying they may have information which can help with their investigation.

