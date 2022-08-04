An e-bike with a cargo box is undergoing a trial with paramedics in Cornwall visiting patients requiring out-of-hours care, health bosses say.

Kernow Health CIC said the battery-powered cycle was being used in Newquay to see urgent care patients who required medical help at home.

Kernow Health, which provides the NHS 111 service, said it had already seen an improvement in the time taken to reach patients, as well as benefits to staff wellbeing.

Bosses also said there was currently no urgent care car in Newquay, so it was hoped the bike would mean quicker response than waiting for a car to travel from another town.