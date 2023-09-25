"We would like to reassure the people of Thetford that we will be carrying out additional patrols of the area while we investigate these incidents," said Det Sgt Mike Hardiman.

The first assault took place at about 23:00 BST on King Street when a woman in her 30s was robbed and assaulted.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds with minor injuries.

The second attacked happened at 00:40 on Minstergate when two men were attacked.

A man in his 20s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

He remained in a stable condition, police said.

The third assault took place about 15 minutes later when a man in his 30s was assaulted on Whitehart Street.

He was also taken to West Suffolk Hospital with head injuries but has since been discharged.

“We believe they may be connected and I would appeal to anyone who saw a group of men or teenage boys in the area, between 11pm last night and 1am this morning to come forward," Det Sgt Hardiman added.