Elephants enjoy zoo visitors, study suggests

The study, published in the journal Animals, explored the impact of visitors at zoos on more than 250 animal species.

With elephants, researchers found that after public feedings the animals would forage more and become more active.

At the same time, repetitive behaviours, which suggest boredom, decreased when large groups of visitors were around.

Other species which displayed positive responses included grizzly bears, polar bears, cheetahs, servals, bantengs, black-tailed prairie dogs and cockatoos.

"Zoo visitors are often aspects of a zoo animal's environment that animals cannot control and as such can be stressful, although some species appear to show good adaptability for the changing conditions of visitors," said Dr Samantha Ward, from Nottingham Trent University.

"There can be a lot of variation in stimuli from visitors in terms of their behaviour, the noise they make and the way they interact with the animals.,

"We have identified that species show varied responses to people in zoos - some cope well, others not so well."