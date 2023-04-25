Met wants Brixton venue licence revoked over crush
At a glance
The Met Police has called for the Brixton O2 Academy to have its licence revoked
Two people died following a crowd crush outside the venue in December last year
The Academy Music Group previously had its licence suspended for three months
Lambeth Council said it would consider the application "in due course"
The Met Police has called for the Brixton O2 Academy to have its licence revoked after a fatal crush at the venue.
Two people died following a crowd surge outside the south London building during a gig by Afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December last year.
The venue had its licence suspended for three months on 16 January in response.
In its submission, the force said it had "lost confidence in the premises licence holder".
Mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, and Gaby Hutchinson, 23, from Gravesend in Kent, who was a security contractor working at the venue, both died in the crush.
London Ambulance Service treated 10 patients at the scene, eight of whom were transferred to hospital.
Last month, the Met said a 21-year-old woman remained in hospital in a critical condition.
A spokesperson for the force said: "On 14 April, the Met Police submitted an application for a review of premises license to Lambeth Council and will be seeking a revocation of the licence."
It will be subject to a consultation period before a decision is made at a council sub-committee.
A spokesperson for Lambeth Council confirmed it had received a licence review application from the Met.
They added that in January Academy Music Group (AMG) was asked to "come up with workable changes" to the licence to "ensure no repeat of the tragic events of 15 December".
AMG has since submitted a variation application, which will also be looked at by a council sub-committee.
"There currently there are two outstanding applications in relation to the venue, the license variation and the license review," the council spokesperson said.
"Lambeth Council will consider both in due course.”
They added that the venue would "not be able to carry out any licensable activities until after that meeting at the earliest".
AMG told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it had co-operated with police throughout the investigation into the crush and would continue to do so "fully”.
