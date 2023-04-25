The Met Police has called for the Brixton O2 Academy to have its licence revoked after a fatal crush at the venue.

Two people died following a crowd surge outside the south London building during a gig by Afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December last year.

The venue had its licence suspended for three months on 16 January in response.

In its submission, the force said it had "lost confidence in the premises licence holder".