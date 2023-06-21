A watchdog has cleared the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister of deliberately misleading the Jersey States over the resignation of the chief executive.

Suzanne Wylie, the first female Chief Executive of Jersey's government, resigned from her role in March.

Kirsten Morel, the Deputy Chief Minister, was asked in a States sitting if he was aware of any "possible future resignations" in March, to which he said he was "not aware of any".

The Chief Minister Kristina Moore later confirmed Mr Morel was aware of Ms Wylie's decision to leave.