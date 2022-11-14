Man dies following collision in County Louth
A man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a tractor in the Republic of Ireland.
The incident took place on Sunday on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath in County Louth at 15:45 local time.
The 29-year-old died in the collision and his body was taken to the mortuary at the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk.
The driver of the tractor was not injured, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.
Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash.