A﻿ man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a tractor in the Republic of Ireland.

T﻿he incident took place on Sunday on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath in County Louth at 15:45 local time.

T﻿he 29-year-old died in the collision and his body was taken to the mortuary at the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk.

T﻿he driver of the tractor was not injured, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.