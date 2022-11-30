Tribute paid to man who died from serious injuries
The family of a man who died at an address in Essex have paid tribute to him saying he was "kind to all that knew him".
Police were called to reports of an assault at Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT on Friday.
Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 32, died at the scene, Essex Police said.
In a statement his mother said he was "a much-loved son, brother, cousin, nephew, godson and father to his two children who he cherished".
She said Mr Clark-Ellingford "was a loving son to me, he was funny and kind to all that knew him".
"He had a real generous side to him as well," she added.
The statement concluded: "He will be greatly missed by the entire family and anybody who was lucky enough to have known him throughout his life."
Perry Coulson, 38, of Lesney Gardens, Rochford, has been charged with murder and appeared at Basildon Crown Court.
He has been remanded ahead of the trial on 10 July 2023.
