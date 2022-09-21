G﻿uernsey Waste is set to award a new contract for the processing of the island's food waste, the service has confirmed.

In April a﻿n invitation for expressions of interest from potential operators prompted 13 responses.

T﻿he current contract will expire at the end of 2023.

Guernsey Waste operations manager Sarah Robinson said other treatment options would be considered.

"If we have proposals for any other forms of treatment, working with our expert advisers, we will evaluate what benefits they offer," she said.

It comes after plans for a facility to treat food waste on the island were shelved a number of years ago in favour of the current export-based solution.

The new contract is expected to be awarded early next year, with an anticipated start date of January 2024.

Miss Robinson said this should provide time for an operator to develop new facilities, but Guernsey Waste was open to negotiation on a later start date.