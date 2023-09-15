Approval for £850k refurbishment of sports facilities
At a glance
A refurbishment of sports facilities in Kettering has been approved
North Northamptonshire Council said it could cost up to £850,000
The artificial pitch the site has been unusable for several years
Improvements of up to £850,000 for sports facilities, including an artificial grass football pitch, have been approved.
The proposal would also see the refurbishment of the pavilion and athletics track in Kettering.
Northamptonshire Football Association (NFA) will lease the facility from North Northamptonshire Council on a peppercorn lease for 30 years.
Helen Howell, the authority's deputy leader, said it had "fallen into an unusable state".
The pitch was built in 1991 but the surface has passed its life expectancy. Vandals have recently caused more damage, meaning it had not been used for several years.
'Great opportunity'
A meeting of North Northamptonshire Council's executive heard the area is currently condemned and the estimated costs for improvements will be between £800,000 and £850,000.
The NFA and North Northamptonshire Council will put in a bid to the Football Foundation for funding to improve the site, the meeting was told.
It would mean a variation in the council's current contract with Freedom Leisure to remove the facilities and lease from its existing arrangement.
Helen Howell, also the executive member for sport on the Conservative-led authority, said was "a wonderful facility" and "very sad" it could not be used.
"The development of the relationship with the NFA is a great opportunity," she said.
The new lease arrangement with NFA would include a contractual agreement for continued use for Harriers Athletics club.
