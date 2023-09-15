Improvements of up to £850,000 for sports facilities, including an artificial grass football pitch, have been approved.

The proposal would also see the refurbishment of the pavilion and athletics track in Kettering.

Northamptonshire Football Association (NFA) will lease the facility from North Northamptonshire Council on a peppercorn lease for 30 years.

Helen Howell, the authority's deputy leader, said it had "fallen into an unusable state".