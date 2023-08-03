Residents brand library downsizing as dreadful
Residents in Topsham have described the downsizing of the town's library as "dreadful" and "disappointing".
Operators Libraries Unlimited said it had moved from the ground floor to the first floor of Nancy Potter House as a proposed rent rise was unaffordable.
The library, run on Devon County Council's behalf, has had to cut the number of books on offer as a result.
Alex Kittow, chief executive of Libraries Unlimited, said the library had had to move locations to stay open.
He said: "We're a charity and times are tight financially so they gave us a significant discount for the space that we used to have downstairs.
"They are still able to give us a discount as a charity, but just not at the same level and we are not able to afford to pay the amount that was needed."
One resident said the library was "very important as a place where people get together [and] where they can find information", while another said she would be "lost without it".
'Monitor the situation'
Local Jen Jousiffe said the change has made the service "unviable" for children and those with accessibility needs.
She said: "The children's spaces, which is just a slither of one shelf, the books are crammed in there and all the lovely furniture has gone except for one sofa. So it's not a space that children will want to spend any time in.
"I do have concerns about accessibility issues. I think someone's big electric wheelchair couldn't get in and if you have more than one buggy it will be crowded."
A council spokesperson said it was "unable to afford the increased rent" in the downstairs space.
It said: "We are aware of the limitations of the smaller space, and while it isn't our preferred location, we want to make sure that the library continues to offer as wide a range of services as possible to our users.
"Naturally, we will monitor the situation and review how the new space is working.”
